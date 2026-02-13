Choi Ga-on captured the women's halfpipe snowboard title at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics on Friday for South Korea's first gold medal of the competition.

Choi, 17, scored 90.25 points in the final held at Livigno Snow Park in Livigno, Italy. She denied Korean American superstar Chloe Kim a historic third straight gold, with Kim taking the silver medal with 88.00 points.

Mitsuki Ono of Japan got the bronze with 85.00 points.

The 12 athletes in the final each took three runs, and the best score of the three counted as their final score. The highest and lowest of the six judges' scores were discarded.

All three South Korean medals at these Winter Games so far have come from snowboarding. (Yonhap)