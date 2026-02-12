Blackpink to participate as audio docents for national treasures as part of collaboration with the state museum

Blackpink is expanding beyond music into cultural heritage to mark the Feb. 27 release of its third EP “Deadline,” becoming the first K-pop act to carry out an official large-scale collaboration with the National Museum of Korea.

According to YG Entertainment on Thursday, “National Museum of Korea x Blackpink” rolls out from Feb. 26 to March. 8, in partnership with the museum and global audio streaming platform, Spotify.

During the project, the museum’s exterior will be illuminated in pink as part of a special lighting event. The members will also participate as audio docents for eight representative national artifacts, guiding visitors through Korean cultural heritage.

A highlight of the project will be an album listening session held in front of the Gwanggaeto Stele, located along the museum’s main corridor known as “The Path of History.”

The prerelease listening session will take place on Feb. 26, a day before the album’s official release. Reservations can be made through the local portal site Naver starting Feb. 19, with the Feb. 26 session exclusively available to Spotify Premium users.

After the album’s official release, the listening experience will be open to all museum visitors during regular operating hours.

The move comes as more K-pop artists incorporate Korean cultural symbolism into major promotional events. BTS, which is preparing to release a new album in late March, is planning a comeback performance in Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul. The concert will begin inside Gyeongbokgung and move past Gwanghwamun and Woldae before finally heading to a stage set up at the northern entrance of Gwanghwamun Square.

“Recently, with the popularity of ‘KPop Demon Hunters,’ Korean traditional culture has become more visible globally,” music critic Lim Hee-yun said Thursday. “For artists, emphasizing Korean elements is one way to maximize their appeal. In markets like the US and the UK, where cultures are already heavily blended, highlighting one’s own national identity can appear distinctive and strengthen artistic identity.”

Blackpink’s third EP “Deadline” will be released at 2 p.m. on Feb. 27. The five-track album includes the main track “Go,” as well as the prerelease single “Jump,” “Me and My,” “Champion” and “Fxxxboy.”