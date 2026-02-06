Blackpink has revealed the tracklist for its upcoming third EP “Deadline,” marking the group’s first full-member release in approximately three years and five months.

According to YG Entertainment on Friday, the new album will feature five tracks: pre-release single “Jump,” main track “Go,” as well as B-side tracks “Me and My,” “Champion” and “Fxxxboy.”

YG describes the album as a snapshot of the girl group at its peak.

“As the title ‘Deadline’ suggests, the album will be filled with Blackpink’s most irreversible, defining moments and capture the group at its brightest,” the agency said. “All five tracks were crafted with great care over a long period, so we kindly ask for your support and interest,” it added.

“Deadline” is set for release on Feb. 27 at 2 p.m., KST.

The announcement comes after Blackpink wrapped up its world tour, also named Deadline, which spanned 16 cities and 33 shows between July 2025 and January.

During the tour, the group sold out major stadiums across the globe, including London’s Wembley Stadium, becoming the first K-pop female act to headline the venue.