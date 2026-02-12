South Korea is facing a moment that demands a fundamental rethinking of how diplomacy is conducted. The sweeping and aggressive external pressure generated by US President Donald Trump is not merely a series of bilateral trade disputes or security disagreements. It constitutes a multidimensional national challenge that simultaneously affects trade, industrial policy, fiscal stability, security and alliance management.

The challenges South Korea faces, however, do not stem only from President Trump. They also come from Pyongyang. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un continues to threaten South Korea with nuclear weapons while categorically rejecting any form of dialogue or communication with Seoul. Kim’s uncompromising stance has made the external environment facing the Lee Jae Myung administration considerably more complex. The government must simultaneously manage pressure from Washington and difficulties from Pyongyang, while maintaining domestic stability and alliance credibility.

This dual challenge further underscores why a fragmented domestic political response is a strategic liability rather than a tolerable inconvenience. This is not a conventional foreign policy problem, but a national crisis. In such moments, diplomacy cannot be confined to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or handled solely by the executive branch. It must mobilize political institutions, economic actors, civil society and public opinion. In short, South Korea needs a form of national diplomatic mobilization, or what may be described as a national “total effort.”

However, a whole-of-nation effort cannot function without at least a minimum level of domestic political integration. Perfect unity is neither realistic nor necessary in a democratic nation. In a diversified society, diplomatic success depends on partial coordination, shared objectives and managed cooperation among key domestic actors. The ideal structure of a national diplomatic effort is relatively clear. The president acts as the commander-in-chief of the overall strategy. Cabinet ministers function as operational commanders, while government officials form the frontline units responsible for execution. The ruling party provides legislative and institutional support, and the opposition plays a stabilizing role by preserving policy continuity and national credibility, particularly in external negotiations. Civil society, including the media, contributes by sustaining public understanding and societal resilience. Ultimately, citizens themselves become participants through informed support and collective endurance. This is the strongest diplomatic configuration a democracy can achieve. Yet South Korea today is moving in the opposite direction.

The ruling party hesitates to provide robust legislative backing for diplomatic initiatives. The opposition often treats foreign and trade policy as tools for domestic political confrontation rather than as shared national responsibilities. Veteran civic groups and opinion leaders frequently express dissatisfaction without considering the full strategic context. Instead of a coherent national effort, the country risks drifting toward internal fragmentation at a time of crisis. Fortunately, the situation is not completely hopeless. Public opinion surveys indicate that a significant level of trust and expectation toward President Lee Jae Myung still exists. This is a critical political asset. It means that the foundation for national mobilization has not disappeared. The challenge lies in how this asset is managed and transformed into sustained cooperation. This is where strategic communication becomes decisive.

In democratic societies, conflicts of interest and political disagreement are inevitable. Different actors operate under different incentives, timelines and calculations. Cooperation does not emerge spontaneously. It must be planned, negotiated and managed. Strategic communication can make this possible. It is not public relations, nor is it mere explanation or persuasion. It is a structured process of sharing essential information, aligning expectations and managing trade-offs among actors who do not trust one another. It requires clarity about why cooperation is necessary, what costs and compromises are unavoidable, and what benefits can realistically be expected in return.

Most importantly, strategic communication does not rely on a single channel. It requires the coordinated use of public and private, formal and informal, open and confidential communication platforms. Sensitive negotiations demand prudence and discretion, while national objectives require transparency. Effective strategy depends on knowing when to speak publicly and when to engage quietly behind closed doors.

Crucially, the responsibility for strategic communication rests with the government. For diplomatic and security issues, the government exclusively holds a significant portion of the critical information. Therefore, it cannot be outsourced to institutions such as the media, civil society, or political parties. This means the government must actively engage the National Assembly, not only to request support but to share constraints and risks. It means communicating with opposition leaders to establish red lines that should not be crossed in external negotiations. It means consulting economic stakeholders and labor groups early, rather than presenting them with fait accompli. And it means providing citizens with honest assessments, not lopsided optimism.

Cooperation among competitors cannot be sustained if burdens are imposed unilaterally while benefits are distributed selectively. A whole-of-nation approach to diplomacy requires a fair allocation of costs and rewards, and this, too, must be communicated explicitly. Without such transparency and fairness, even well-intentioned policies will generate grievances and resistance.

The pressure generated from Washington or Pyongyang is unavoidable, but pressure alone does not determine outcomes. History shows that national crises often serve as catalysts for institutional upgrading and strategic renewal. Whether South Korea emerges weakened or strengthened will depend on how effectively it manages internal coordination under external stress. Turning crisis into opportunity is not a matter of rhetoric or wishful thinking. It is the result of deliberate design. Strategic communication is the central instrument that links diplomacy to domestic governance and foreign policy success to political integration.

In the end, national integration does not require uniformity of opinion. It requires a shared understanding of priorities among citizens, a willingness to accept short-term sacrifices for long-term stability and confidence that cooperation will be reciprocated. Strategic communication is the bridge that makes this possible.

The Lee Jae Myung administration has begun the difficult task of constructing this bridge. Whether the nation succeeds in crossing it will depend on how effectively strategic communication is practiced in the weeks or months ahead.

Wang Son-taek

Wang Son-taek is an adjunct professor at Sogang University. He is a former diplomatic correspondent at YTN and a former research associate at Yeosijae. The views expressed here are the writer’s own. — Ed.