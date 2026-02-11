The Seoul Tourism Organization announced Wednesday that sales of the Discover Seoul Pass, the city’s official travel pass, reached a record 710,000 units last year, reflecting its growing popularity among foreign visitors.

The all-in-one pass, available in four price tiers ranging from 49,000 won to 130,000 won ($34-90), offers admission to more than 70 tourist attractions, public transportation fares and mobile data for up to five days after activation. The pass is available exclusively to foreign travelers.

The organization said cumulative usage of affiliated facilities through the Discover Seoul Pass has surpassed 1.2 million since its launch in 2016, as the number of partner sites and benefits has steadily expanded.

“It appears to be an achievement driven by the expansion of partner facilities and diversification of products,” an organization official said. “Our strategy of bundling essential travel functions, from tourism and transportation to communication and payment, into a single pass has proven effective.”

The milestone comes amid a surge in inbound travel to Seoul, fueled by growing global interest in Korean culture and the weak won.

According to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the number of foreign visitors to Seoul reached 13.66 million between January and November last year, marking a 15.4 percent increase from the same period in 2024 and a 7.2 percent rise compared with 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization plans to roll out enhanced branding and large-scale marketing this year, marking the 10th anniversary of the Discover Seoul Pass, while continuing to expand participating merchants across Seoul.