A man who evaded arrest for fraud by submitting a fabricated bank statement has been taken into custody after a follow-up probe uncovered the deception.

The suspect was indicted under physical detention on Friday for the original charge of fraud and an additional accusation of counterfeiting a private document. It is believed he used artificial intelligence to create false images of a medical certificate and documents indicating he had substantial funds in cryptocurrency in the original crime he is alleged to have committed last year.

The man is accused of swindling 320 million won ($220,000) from a victim who invested in his venture between August and October 2025. In a court hearing for his arrest, he vowed to compensate for the damages and submitted a bank statement that showed 900 million won in his account.

The court rejected the arrest, based on his willingness to pay back the victim.

But the suspect did not make efforts to compensate the victim in the month following the warrant rejection, leading prosecutors to launch an additional investigation.

It was found that the bank document submitted to the court was illegitimate, apparently made via AI. The actual document showed just 23 won in the account.

The prosecution arrested the suspect after a warrant was issued.