For much of the past half-century, the logic of international money seemed straightforward. A currency could only play a global role if it was freely convertible -- easy to exchange across borders, usable for investment, and backed by deep, open financial markets. That is how the dollar became dominant and why its position has long appeared unassailable.

China’s digital yuan might test that assumption.

Beijing is not rushing to dismantle capital controls or to open its financial system on Western terms. Yet it is building a digital form of central bank money and a new cross-border settlement architecture that could allow the renminbi to circulate internationally without full convertibility.

Much of the debate around the digital yuan has focused on its technology, its implications for surveillance, or the idea that it represents an attempt to dethrone the dollar. These framings miss a subtler — and potentially more consequential — development. The digital yuan points to a model in which a currency can spread internationally without becoming freely investable or widely held as a financial asset. In this model, money travels through infrastructure rather than openness: Payment rails, settlement systems, and digital design matter as much as capital markets.

The relevant question, then, is not whether the e-yuan will replace the dollar. It is whether China can internationalize the use of its currency without internationalizing the ownership of its financial assets, and what that would mean for the global monetary system.

What the digital yuan is

The digital yuan is China’s version of a central bank digital currency: A digital form of public money issued by the state rather than by private institutions. Unlike the digital payments most people already use, which rest on commercial bank deposits, the e-yuan represents a direct claim on the central bank.

In most economies, the public’s direct access to central bank money is limited to physical cash. A digital currency extends that access into the digital sphere. In China, this takes place through a two-tier system: The central bank sets the rules and issues the currency, while commercial banks and approved payment providers distribute wallets and manage customer-facing services. The aim is not to replace banks, but to ensure that public money remains anchored at the center of an increasingly digital payment system.

Domestically, this response to the dominance of private payment platforms and reflects concerns about resilience and oversight. But the broader significance of the digital yuan lies elsewhere. It matters less as a new payment tool than as a building block for a different way of organizing money across borders.

Internationalization without convertibility

Traditionally, a currency becomes international by performing three functions abroad: It is used to make payments, to price contracts, and to store value. Of these, the last has always mattered most. A currency can settle trade without deep financial markets, but to be held widely (e.g. by banks, firms, investors and central banks) it typically requires open convertibility, strong legal protections, and access to deep, liquid markets that supply safe assets.

This is why the dollar’s dominance is not simply a story about trade invoicing. It rests on the dollar’s role at the center of the world’s most liquid asset ecosystem and on the United States’ ability to supply safe assets at scale.

Seen through this lens, China has long appeared to face a dilemma. To make the renminbi fully international, it would need to liberalize its financial system. To preserve domestic stability, it would need to retain capital-account controls. For years, these two objectives seemed incompatible.

China experimented with partial solutions. Offshore renminbi markets allowed deposits, trade settlement, and financial products to develop outside the mainland. But they also revealed the limits of internationalization through financial markets, exposing tensions between openness and control.

The digital yuan points to a different path. Rather than internationalizing the renminbi through asset markets, it seeks to do so through digital infrastructure.

Digital settlement systems allow functions of money that were once bundled together (payments, liquidity holding, and asset ownership) to be separated. China is not trying to encourage foreigners to hold renminbi as an investment. Instead, it is making it easier for firms and banks to use the currency for specific purposes, particularly trade settlement, while tightly limiting how much can be held and for how long.

The result is a clear break from traditional currency internationalization. A currency can spread as a settlement and liquidity tool without becoming a widely held store of value. That may not lead to reserve-currency status, but it can still carry geopolitical weight by reducing reliance on existing monetary infrastructure.

Because rules can be enforced directly by digital platforms (governing who participates, how large balances can be, and when conversion is allowed), international use can expand without opening the capital account. The outcome is not a fully global currency, but something narrower and more targeted: A monetary corridor through which trade and payments can flow with less dependence on dollar-based systems, even as full convertibility remains out of reach.

Cross-border payments and the role of mBridge

Much of the public debate around the digital yuan has focused on its domestic rollout. The more consequential story lies beyond China’s borders.

The new dimension of the digital yuan is its potential role in cross-border payments, particularly through an international initiative known as mBridge. This is where the e-yuan begins to intersect with global finance, sanctions and monetary influence.

MBridge (Multiple Central Bank Digital Currency Bridge) is a project developed with international partners to enable cross-border settlement using central bank digital currencies. Participating central banks issue their digital currencies on a shared platform, allowing commercial banks in different countries to settle transactions directly with one another.

Today, cross-border payments often pass through long chains of correspondent banks, rely on dollar-based clearing, and depend on messaging systems embedded in Western financial infrastructure. The system works, but it is slow, costly, and increasingly exposed to geopolitical risk.

MBridge offers a different architecture. Payments can be settled directly in participating digital currencies, without passing through multiple intermediaries. This does not replace the existing system, but it creates a parallel channel that reduces reliance on traditional correspondent banking networks.

That is where the geopolitical significance lies. The digital yuan matters not because it displaces the dollar, but because it creates alternatives. Embedded in a settlement network that can operate outside the dollar’s financial plumbing, the e-yuan becomes a more strategic instrument, still operating within China’s capital-control framework.

Why interest-bearing design matters

Allowing the digital yuan to pay interest raises familiar questions for monetary policy and financial stability. If widely adopted, an interest-bearing digital currency could strengthen monetary transmission, compete with bank deposits, and, if poorly designed, accelerate shifts in liquidity during periods of stress. These issues are well known and actively debated by central banks.

China’s institutional setting is different. Strong administrative control, existing capital controls, and a preference for fenced openness give authorities more tools to manage these risks. But the more the e-yuan resembles a deposit-like instrument, the more closely it interacts with bank funding and financial stability. This domestic logic helps explain why design choices such as tiered remuneration or holding limits matter.

Internationally, however, the significance of interest is different.

Even without remuneration, the digital yuan already matters as an alternative route for cross-border settlement. But allowing balances to earn interest changes something important: How durable that international use can become.

Digital infrastructure creates access: It allows payments to be settled without traditional intermediaries.

Interest creates permanence: It gives banks and firms a reason to hold balances and keep liquidity within that monetary space.

Without interest, a digital currency is typically used transactionally: Funds move in, a payment is made, and balances are quickly converted elsewhere. With interest, working balances and liquidity buffers can be sustained across transactions.

This is where interest-bearing design becomes strategically relevant. It allows the digital yuan to evolve from a narrow payment channel into something closer to a monetary zone, a space where liquidity can circulate and support ongoing economic relationships, without requiring China to open its capital account.

Geopolitics without de-dollarization

The central question raised by the digital yuan is often framed the wrong way. The issue is not whether it will replace the dollar as the world’s dominant currency.

The more relevant question is whether it can make the dollar less necessary in specific trade and financial corridors, without China opening its capital account. Framed this way, the digital yuan points to a shift in how monetary power may be exercised in a more fragmented global economy.

The dollar’s global role rests on two foundations: Its position at the center of the world’s deepest asset markets, and its role as the backbone of cross-border payments and compliance. The digital yuan does not challenge the first pillar. China does not offer the same supply of safe assets or institutional framework to attract global portfolios at scale. But it can challenge the second pillar at the margins by creating alternative settlement pathways.

The geopolitical effects would be subtle rather than visible: Corridor-specific renminbi settlement, regional payment zones tied to trade relationships, and reduced dependence on Western financial infrastructure in certain contexts. This is not global replacement, but a creation of strategic options where previously there were few.

If the digital yuan spreads primarily through settlement platforms such as mBridge, it could give rise to a new pattern of international monetary use. Trade could be priced and settled in renminbi within specific corridors, with liquidity retained to support those transactions, without a large-scale reallocation of global savings into China’s capital markets.

Influence in this model comes not from attracting portfolios, but from embedding the currency in the infrastructure that supports trade and payments. Control over such infrastructure allows rule-setting over access and standards, the ability to offer or withdraw settlement capacity, and the embedding of conditionality directly into financial networks. Combined with cross-border platforms, the digital yuan becomes an instrument of financial statecraft.

Conclusion

The digital yuan will not dethrone the dollar as the world’s reserve currency any time soon. The dollar’s dominance rests on deep capital markets, abundant safe assets, and strong legal and institutional foundations.

The digital yuan represents a different model of monetary influence, one that seeks to internationalize use rather than ownership, to build infrastructure rather than openness, and to create corridors rather than global dominance. Through design choices, including interest-bearing balances, it may also allow liquidity to be retained internationally without surrendering control over the capital account.

The most important questions are therefore structural. Will platforms such as mBridge scale into meaningful trade corridors? Will the digital yuan’s design make cross-border balances more durable? Will countries accept settlement architectures in which the rules are no longer set primarily in the West?

If so, the international monetary system will not become post-dollar. It will become a system of overlapping monetary spheres, and greater strategic choice. In such a world, the decisive question may no longer be which currency the world holds, but which systems it is able and permitted, to use.

Gianluca Benigno

Gianluca Benigno is a professor of economics at the University of Lausanne. The views expressed here are the writer’s own. -- Ed.