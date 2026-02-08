K-pop fans pressure Hana Bank to end loans tied to coal-fired power in Indonesia

Indonesian K-pop fans are calling out a major South Korean bank for its financing of coal-linked industrial projects, showing fan communities, once centered purely on entertainment, are increasingly mobilizing as political and social actors.

Kpop4planet, a global climate advocacy platform created by K-pop fans, argues that Hana Bank's overseas lending to Indonesia's Harita Group, a major domestic nickel producer, contradicts its public climate pledges and exploits the influence of K-pop stars for corporate branding.

Hana Bank, a Korean financial institution widely used by Indonesians, has used K-pop stars such as G-Dragon, Ive's Ahn Yujin and other top idols to boost its brand among young users.

Representing more than 280,000 followers across social media, Kpop4Planet and 12 Indonesian K-pop fan clubs have been staging the “Hana, Bring K-pop, Not Coal” campaign since December.

They argued the bank has continued lending to Harita Group on Obi Island in Indonesia, where new coal-fired power plants supply energy to a rapidly expanding nickel-processing industry.

Obi Island has become one of Indonesia’s fastest-growing industrial zones amid a nickel boom driven by electric vehicles and battery manufacturing. Nickel production there relies heavily on energy from coal-fired plants built specifically to supply smelters, not public energy grids.

According to local Indonesian media outlets and Dutch-based watchdog Recourse, Hana Bank's Indonesian subsidiary helped arrange a syndicated loan worth $530 million in 2022 for a Harita Group affiliate.

The funds were used for debt repayment and the construction of a nickel smelter on the island. Global Energy Monitor estimates the coal plants powering facilities there already exceed 1,630 megawatts, with Harita planning to expand capacity beyond 4 gigawatts.

Harita's annual emissions already account for around 1 percent of Indonesia’s total, and are projected to nearly double by 2028.

Hana Bank’s vow against coal financing

Campaigners say the practice contradicts Hana Financial Group’s own pledge to exit coal financing, announced in 2021.

“What used to be a lush Obi Island is now suffering from severe environmental destruction,” the fan groups said in their open letter to Hana Bank. “The carbon emissions and pollution from coal expansion, enabled by Hana Bank’s financing, will fall squarely on future generations.”

Kpop4Planet campaigner Nurul Sharifah told local media that they had the impression the bank was not looking for solutions to what had already happened.

Another campaigner, Lee Da-yeon, said the group urged Hana Bank to stop financing any company reliant on new coal plants and to strengthen climate-finance principles by incorporating stricter lending standards.

“Hana Bank did not present a clear position,” she said.

Sharifah emphasized the sensitivity of coal-fired industrial plants in regions like North Maluku, where many communities still lack stable electricity. “These plants directly pollute the air and environment, benefiting only the industry and not ordinary people,” she said. “In places like South Halmahera, where Obi Island is located, people still struggle to access electricity, so self-sustaining coal plants that bring no community benefit are a major point of criticism.”

Sharifah, who traveled to Seoul to deliver fans’ views directly to Hana Bank, described herself as a decadelong fan of Exo’s D.O., saying she felt “betrayed” when she learned a Korean bank supported a coal-dependent project abroad. “Many K-pop fans felt betrayed and disappointed,” she said.

“We love K-pop, so we care about the future our idols will live in,” Sharifah said.

K-pop fans as political actors

Founded in 2021, Kpop4planet describes itself as a platform where K-pop fans advocate for climate justice in solidarity with communities often excluded from environmental debates — including youth, Indigenous groups, women, the Global South, and LGBTQ+ communities.

Scholars have described K-pop fans as one of the most mobilized online collectives on the planet — long recognized for their digital coordination.

K-pop fan communities maintain dense communication networks across social media platforms, operate volunteer-run teams, and have experience coordinating mass donations, fundraising drives, and trending campaigns.

"While fandoms typically organize around artists, they have evolved into communities with strong internal norms around justice, inclusion and collective action," culture critic Ha Jae-geun explained.

In Indonesia, where K-pop has a massive youth following, fans have previously mobilized for social causes ranging from disaster relief to political transparency.

"The campaign against Hana Bank highlights how global fandoms now expect corporations endorsed by K-pop stars to uphold social and climate responsibility, not just leverage idol images for marketing," Ha added.

"The issue is not only environmental but also relational. There is a sense that corporate behavior should align with the values associated with the artists they admire," Ha said.

The Indonesian fan groups say they will continue their campaign until Hana Bank clearly commits to ending coal-related financing. “We will not stop until Hana Bank provides a clear answer and ends financing for industries dependent on coal-fired power. K-pop fans are known for their solidarity and persistence,” the group said.