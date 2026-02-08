BTS is set to achieve another milestone at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, with the highest-ever audience capacity for a single concert at the venue, according to Live Nation UK.

Via its social media channels, the British concert promoter announced that BTS’ fandom, Army, would “create highest single show capacity” to date for the group’s upcoming concert at the venue.

BTS is scheduled to hold two shows at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 6 and 7, with an estimated 120,000 fans attending. The concerts will feature a 360-degree stage setup.

According to ticket sales and distribution company Ticketmaster, tickets for both shows in London sold out completely in 30 minutes.

The stadium, home to English Premier League football club Tottenham Hotspur, boasts a seating capacity of around 62,000. Since opening in 2019, it has hosted performances by international acts including Beyonce and Travis Scott, as well as K-pop group Stray Kids.

The London shows are part of BTS’ upcoming world tour, which kicks off April 9 at Goyang Stadium in Gyeonggi Province. In addition to the sold-out London concerts, all currently listed shows are sold out.

Anticipation is also building for BTS’ fifth full-length album “Arirang,” slated for release on March 20 — their first full-group musical activity in over three years.

As of Feb. 4, the album ranked No. 1 for the third consecutive week on Spotify’s Countdown Chart Global — a chart based on presave counts for upcoming releases — topping other mainstream western artists including Bruno Mars, Harry Styles and Charli XCX. According to Spotify, as cited by Big Hit Music, the album surpassed 3 million pre-saves as of said date and 1 million within two days of presaves opening.

Attention is focused on whether it will surpass Taylor Swift’s record for the highest number of presaves in Spotify history, with Swift’s “The Life of a Showgirl” reported to have hit 6 million ahead of its release.

In addition to the album release, BTS is slated to hold a live comeback performance at Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul on March 21. The performance will be livestreamed globally via Netflix in over 190 countries.

Meanwhile, BTS’ previous releases are continuing to receive steady love from fans ahead of their long-awaited comeback.

The music video for “Boy With Luv,” the leading track of the group’s 2019 album “Map of the Soul: Persona,” surpassed 1.9 billion views on YouTube in January, becoming BTS’ second video to achieve the feat since their 2020 track “Dynamite,” which has already racked up 2 billion views.