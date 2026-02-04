The Seoul metropolitan government compiled a set of crowd control and anti-price-gouging measures Wednesday to effectively handle the large crowds expected to gather for K-pop group BTS' comeback show next month.

During a meeting led by Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, the city government discussed ways to prepare for the concert set to be held at Gwanghwamun Square on March 21.

With tens of thousands of fans expected to converge on the square and its surrounding areas, the local government said it plans to divide the venue into sections and request the organizers station safety personnel in and around the site.

The local government will operate its disaster and safety situation room to monitor crowd levels using real-time data and surveillance cameras, and guide people to enter and exit the venue sequentially before and after the show.

Firefighters and medical workers will stand by on-site for emergencies, while traffic will be eased by rerouting bus and subway services.

The city government also plans to prevent price gouging targeting foreign tourists by working with district offices to jointly inspect whether accommodation businesses are posting their prices and complying with other regulations, and send undercover inspectors to check against overcharging at traditional markets and other tourist attractions.

Various events will also be held alongside the concert.

The city government plans to organize street performances, dance festivals and other events near Dongdaemun Design Plaza, Seoul Plaza and along the Han River. (Yonhap)