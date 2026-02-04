Former Ador CEO hints at possible boy group while weighing non-idol projects

Min Hee-jin, the former CEO of Ador, is preparing to unveil her first project under newly founded K-pop agency Ooak Records, marking an early return to the industry amid ongoing legal disputes with Hybe, Ador’s parent company.

Ooak Records posted a short teaser video featuring its corporate logo on social media Tuesday, accompanied by the message, “20260205 10AM Coming soon.” The following day, the company released additional images revealing its official website address and a newly created X account.

Details of the upcoming project have not been disclosed. However, it is unlikely to involve the immediate debut of a new idol group, given the typically lengthy process required for a full-scale K-pop launch.

Ooak Records completed its corporate registration only in October last year, and Min’s first known audition activity following her departure from Hybe was a private session at a Seoul dance studio in December.

Still, speculation about a potential boy group has drawn attention, following comments Min made during a livestreamed interview with a local media outlet on Dec. 19.

“There’s no reason to create a rival to NewJeans, and considering my usual style, a boy group would be the natural next step,” Min said. She added that she had received a large number of inquiries and applications through her social media. NewJeans is a girl group created by Min and launched under Ador in 2022.

Min also suggested her plans may extend beyond idol production.

“I’ve been approached with proposals that aren’t related to idol projects at all, and I’m reviewing those as well,” she said. “What I want is to build a fun company.”

Min joined Hybe in 2019 as chief brand officer and played a key role in establishing the company’s early brand strategy.

In November 2021, she was appointed CEO of Ador and gained widespread recognition a year later with the debut of NewJeans, earning praise for her work as a creative producer and brand architect.

However, she was dismissed from Ador amid an escalating conflict with Hybe in 2024, when the company accused her of attempting to seize management control and committing breach of trust. Min has denied the allegations but remains involved in multiple legal proceedings related to the dispute.