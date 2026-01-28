The legal team representative of former CEO of Ador Min Hee-jin denied allegations that she attempted to poach or “tamper with” members of NewJeans, claiming the accusations stem from a “national fraud” orchestrated by a member’s family and an outside business figure, during a press conference held Wednesday in Seoul.

Min did not attend the event. Instead, her legal representative, lawyer Kim Sun-woong of Law Firm Ji-Am, spoke on her behalf.

According to Kim, the press conference was held to address what he called the “truth and essence” behind allegations of tampering that surfaced in late 2024 and early 2025, amid lawsuits filed by Ador against Min for damages and against a NewJeans member seeking contract termination and damages. Tampering refers to a third party secretly approaching or inducing an artist under an exclusive contract to breach or terminate that contract, usually by offering future deals or benefits.

“The reports labeling this as 'NewJeans tampering’ have nothing to do with Min Hee-jin,” Kim said. “They were, in fact, part of a scheme involving a family member of one NewJeans member and a specific business figure, aimed at stock price manipulation or artificial inflation — a deception played out before the public.”

Hybe, Ador’s parent company, has raised suspicions that Min sought to separate NewJeans from the music label. In December, Hybe filed a damages lawsuit worth 10 billion won ($7.03 million) against Min, accusing her of bearing “significant responsibility” for the group’s departure and delayed return.

Kim dismissed those claims as "entirely untrue,” asserting that Min had, at the time, prioritized NewJeans’ return to activities.

“When the allegations first emerged, Min went as far as attempting to reach an agreement with Hybe while relinquishing all rights granted under the shareholder agreement, solely to facilitate NewJeans’ return and resumption of activities,” he said.

He further claimed that during this process, an uncle of one NewJeans member — described as having personal ties to Hybe’s top management — exploited Min’s vulnerable position, allegedly planning a tampering scenario and drawing in market manipulation actors.

“This is the essence of what has been framed as the ‘NewJeans tampering’ controversy,” Kim said.

The allegations against Min first surfaced in April 2024, when Hybe launched an internal audit into her conduct, accusing her of attempting to seize management control of Ador. Min was dismissed as CEO four months later.