To date, stablecoins have functioned mostly inside an exchange-centered crypto ecosystem. Steps like signing up for an exchange, creating a wallet, copying an address, choosing a network, and checking gas fees may be second nature to digital-asset traders — but they are nowhere near an ordinary payment experience. As long as these steps remain prerequisites, stablecoins will struggle to become part of everyday life.

A stablecoin is not simply another word for cryptocurrency. It is digital money designed so that issuance, holding, transfer, settlement and record-keeping operate as one continuous flow. And payment, by nature, is not deliberation — it is habit. Payments are immediate and repetitive. They are done the same way every time. If users must pause and ask, “Am I paying, or am I trading an asset?” it cannot become an everyday means of payment.

Until now, the stablecoin market has expanded largely around trading, liquidity and exchange rails rather than commerce. For stablecoins to move into the real economy, the center of gravity must shift — from exchanges to payment infrastructure.

For a KRW stablecoin to take root as an everyday payment method, users should be able to keep their existing payment experience. They should not need to learn crypto mechanics or go through exchange-style onboarding. The full flow — top-up, payment, settlement and refunds — must feel natural and familiar. The gap between domestic and cross-border payment experiences should narrow, not widen. Settlement and records should be processed in real time, and operations should be automated end-to-end. A stablecoin becomes truly “everyday” only when users no longer feel they are “using a stablecoin.”

Its utility becomes especially clear in global payments. Cross-border remittances and foreign-currency payments are still defined by friction: Complex procedures, high fees and dependence on bank business hours. Consider a freelancer on an overseas platform receiving compensation. Traditional remittance often consumes excessive time and cost. Stablecoin-based settlement, by contrast, can operate in real time, unconstrained by borders or time zones.

The real proof of a KRW stablecoin’s value arrives when overseas payments no longer require special steps — when they follow the same intuitive flow as domestic payments. That moment signals a shift toward a global, portable payment infrastructure.

Now add another transformation: The rise of AI as an economic agent. In an AI economy, payment is no longer “an occasional act of moving a large sum.” It becomes a repetitive process executed automatically when conditions are met. Transaction sizes shrink, frequency rises, and even one-won-level transactions can occur in real time.

Existing account-based payment systems assume human involvement and rely on intermediaries, batch cycles and exception handling. That architecture struggles to deliver what an AI economy demands: Micro-value, high-frequency transactions with real-time settlement. What AI needs is not simply the ability to transfer funds, but digital money capable of automatic debiting, instant settlement, and rule-based distribution — based on conditions, limits and permissions. With that infrastructure in place, a KRW stablecoin can serve as the payment foundation of the AI economy.

Ultimately, what AI can do in the economy will depend on “how much it can use, when it can use it, and under what conditions.” This is not only a question of control — it is a question of design. In the AI era, money evolves from a payment tool into an operating system: A set of embedded rules that determines how value moves.

Users will pay with KRW stablecoins in the familiar ways they already know — while behind the scenes, an invisible infrastructure enables real-time settlement and automated distribution. The countries and companies that build this architecture first will set the benchmarks for speed and trust in the AI economy.

Helena Oh

Helena Oh (Eun Jung Oh) is the CEO of TokenSquare. The views expressed here are the writer’s own. — Ed.