South Korea and Malaysia have agreed to strengthen cooperation to combat transnational scam crimes, particularly those operating out of Southeast Asia, police authorities said Thursday.

According to Korea’s National Police Agency, Acting Commissioner General Yoo Jae-seong and Malaysia’s Inspector-General of Police Mohd Khalid Ismail signed a partnership agreement on Wednesday to enhance joint responses to transnational crimes.

The agreement allows both countries to share intelligence on scam compounds based in Southeast Asia and to cooperate in joint operations, asset seizure and the extradition of fugitives. The two sides also stressed the need to prevent the so-called balloon effect, in which criminal groups relocate to other countries following crackdowns.

They further agreed to exchange expertise on tracking illicit financial flows, including the use of borrowed-name bank accounts, and to collaborate on freezing and recovering criminal proceeds.

South Korea also requested Malaysia’s participation in an international consultative body launched by Korean authorities in October. Both sides agreed to explore additional cooperation in addressing emerging cybercrime threats as well.

Both countries expressed concern over the sharp rise in online scam losses. South Korea reported about 1 trillion won ($68.9 million) in voice phishing damage last year, while Malaysia recorded 277 million ringgit ($70.5 million) in online and financial scam losses, as international scam networks expanded rapidly from 2024.

Korean authorities are ramping up efforts to arrest suspects overseas and bring them back to Korea in cooperation with Southeast Asian countries, including Cambodia.

On Jan. 23, Korea repatriated 73 suspects from an operation in Cambodia via chartered flight. They are suspected of involvement in scam cases totaling 48 billion won, with about 870 victims reported.

“The signing of this memorandum of understanding with Malaysia will place strong pressure on overseas-based criminal organizations that threaten the safety of our citizens,” Yoo said.

“We will continue efforts to arrest suspects and recover criminal proceeds, and fulfill our role as a global leader in public security.”