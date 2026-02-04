Hana Financial Group said Wednesday it is stepping up support for advanced industries and strengthening its productive finance strategy through expanded group-wide financing efforts.

The company said it held its first Hana One-IB Market Forum at Hana Securities' headquarters in Yeouido, Seoul, on Tuesday, which brought together Chair Ham Young-joo and about 100 executives and employees in charge of productive finance across the group.

Hana Financial plans to provide 17.8 trillion won ($12.3 billion) in productive financing this year and a total of 84 trillion won by 2030. The forum was designed to accelerate group-wide execution by sharing insights on industrial trends and outlooks.

Hana Institute of Finance presented on surging power demand driven by rapid growth in artificial intelligence, the expanding defense industry centered on maintenance and repair, and operation strategies for the chemical sector amid intensifying global competition. Hana Securities’ research center also outlined the group’s revamped One-IB framework and shared its outlook for the semiconductor industry.

The group has set up dedicated organizations at Hana Bank and Hana Securities to provide faster and more systematic support for productive finance. Hana Bank has also established a new credit review team focused on advanced strategic industries.

Hana Bank said it has revised its key performance indicators to encourage lending to productive finance sectors, offering incentives for new corporate loans in advanced industries identified by the research institute. The lender also plans to step up training for managers to enhance on-the-ground execution.

“To effectively support corporate growth, financial institutions must have a deep understanding of the industries,” Ham said. “We will make this forum a regular event to strengthen internal capabilities and ensure timely and systematic execution of productive finance.”