A pregnant woman who was rejected by seven hospitals after her water broke ended up giving birth in an ambulance, rescue authorities in North Chungcheong Province said Tuesday.

According to the Chungbuk Fire Headquarters, the woman living in Chungju city safely delivered her baby at around 9:38 a.m. Monday, while being transported to a hospital in Wonju, Gangwon Province, about 50 kilometers from her home.

Provincial emergency responders received the report at around 8:23 p.m. that the woman’s water broke and began searching for a hospital. But she was turned away by seven hospitals in North Chungcheong Province and Gyeonggi Province.

The hospitals reportedly said they were unable to provide immediate delivery support and advised contacting other facilities, despite her being in urgent need of care.

The woman went into labor in the ambulance and gave birth before reaching the hospital. She and her newborn were later transferred to the hospital in Wonju, where they received further treatment, nearly two hours after emergency authorities were first alerted.

Both the mother and the baby are in stable condition, authorities said.