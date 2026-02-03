Celltrion said Tuesday that its flagship autoimmune treatment Remsima has consolidated its leadership in Europe, with the product lineup capturing a 68 percent market share in the third quarter of last year.

Citing data from pharmaceutical market research firm IQVIA, Celltrion said the combined share of Remsima IV and its subcutaneous formulation, Remsima SC, reached 68 percent across Europe.

By country, the lineup posted market shares of 84 percent in the UK, 81 percent in France and 74 percent in Germany.

Remsima SC, the subcutaneous version of infliximab, accounted for 26 percent of the total market, up 2 percentage points from the previous quarter. Celltrion attributed the growth to rising physician and patient preference for the formulation, citing its dosing convenience and accumulating real-world prescription data, particularly in the inflammatory bowel disease segment.

Other products in Celltrion’s portfolio also maintained strong positions in Europe.

Yuflyma, another autoimmune treatment, recorded a 24 percent market share, remaining the most prescribed product in its category. Vegzelma, used to treat metastatic colorectal and breast cancer, ranked first in its segment with a 26 percent share.

Recently launched products are also gaining traction. Omlyclo, introduced in September for chronic spontaneous urticaria, secured multiple hospital tenders in the Netherlands. Eydenzelt, launched in December, won a supply contract with the UK’s National Health Service upon market entry.

“Our core products continue to deliver stable sales through country-specific direct sales strategies,” a Celltrion official said. “We aim to further improve earnings by expanding sales of both established and newly launched products across Europe.”