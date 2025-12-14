Remsima, an autoimmune disease treatment by the biopharmaceutical giant Celltrion, ranked first in domestic pharmaceutical production value for the second consecutive year, data showed Sunday.

According to data from the Korean Statistical Information Service (KOSIS), production of Remsima 100 milligrams reached approximately 380 billion won ($255 million) last year, placing it at the top of the country’s 20 highest-producing pharmaceutical products.

Remsima, the world’s first antibody biosimilar developed by Celltrion, is widely prescribed for autoimmune diseases, including chronic spinal inflammation, bowel diseases and rheumatoid arthritis.

The drug previously topped the list in 2023 with a production value of 230 billion won. Within a year, output surged 63 percent, reflecting strong global demand as Remsima surpassed 1 trillion won in cumulative global sales.

Following Remsima were HK inno.N’s K-CAB and Daewoong Pharmaceutical’s Nabota, which ranked second and third with production values of 173 billion won and 170 billion won, respectively — up from fifth and sixth places a year earlier.

K-CAB, an acid blocker used to treat gastric disorders, has recorded more than 810 billion won in cumulative prescription sales and recently completed Phase 3 clinical trials in the US, on the way for a Food and Drug Administration application. Nabota, a treatment for wrinkle improvement, continues to expand its global footprint, entering markets in the Middle East and Africa following its US FDA approval in 2019.

KOSIS data also noted broader growth across the pharmaceutical industry. The number of active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturers rose 6.4 percent on-year to 315 last year, while total API production value increased 16.8 percent to about 4 trillion won.