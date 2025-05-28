South Korean biopharmaceutical firm Celltrion announced Wednesday that the market share of Remsima SC, the subcutaneous formulation of the autoimmune disease treatment infliximab, has quintupled across Europe over just four years.

According to the company, citing global pharmaceutical market research firm IQVIA, Remsima SC captured a 22 percent market share as of last year, surging from 4 percent in 2021 following its debut in 2020.

When combined with the share of Remsima, the intravenous version, Celltrion’s Remsima product line commanded a 71 percent market share in Europe.

Celltrion noted that Remsima SC’s success in Europe bodes well for the US market, given that its recent inclusion of Zymfentra — another brand name for Remsima SC in the US — in major US insurance formularies is expected to drive accelerated adoption.

Celltrion’s other autoimmune treatments are also making significant inroads in Europe.

Yuflyma, its adalimumab-aaty biosimilar, secured a 21 percent market share last year. Meanwhile, its ustekinumab biosimilar, Steqeyma, launched in Europe in October, captured more than 2 percent market share within just a few months.

“Remsima SC’s growing presence in Europe can be attributed to its convenience, treatment efficacy and tailored sales strategies from our local subsidiaries,” a Celltrion official said. “With our existing products leading prescriptions in Europe, we plan to continue our growth through the launch of new biosimilars during the remainder of the year.”