Korean biopharmaceutical company Celltrion has initiated direct sales operations in Spain, completing its transition to locally led sales across all major European markets, the company announced Wednesday.

Following the conclusion of its partnership with former distributor Kern Pharma, Celltrion’s Spanish subsidiary will now manage local operations independently, directly distributing three oncology drugs: Truxima (rituximab), Herzuma (trastuzumab), and Vegzelma (bevacizumab).

This strategic move follows a successful tender win from CSC, a major procurement consortium serving 25 public hospitals in Catalonia. Under the agreement, Celltrion will supply Truxima and Herzuma to CSC from 2025 through 2029.

Building on its local market experience since 2018, Celltrion has reinforced its distribution network and built strong stakeholder relationships to support this transition. According to health care analytics firm IQVIA, Truxima and Herzuma achieved market shares of 23 percent and 22 percent, respectively, ranking among the top prescribed treatments in the third quarter of 2024 in Spain.

In Portugal, Celltrion has also completed its direct sales transition, launching Stekima and securing a national tender covering approximately 60 percent of the market in its first year.

“By this initiative, Celltrion has proven its ability to operate independently and competitively in Europe,” said Kang Seok-hoon, head of Celltrion Spain and Portugal. “We will continue leveraging our expertise to strengthen our position and accelerate growth across key European markets.”