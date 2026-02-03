Onew of Shinee is gearing up for a solo return on March 9, agency Griffin Entertainment announced Tuesday.

The singer's fifth solo EP, “Tough Love,” comes about eight months after his second album, “Percent.” The 11-track set topped the iTunes Top Albums chart in nine regions.

Onew gave fans a taste of what is to come, unveiling a teaser video at his encore concert held in Seoul on Sunday as part of “Onew The Live: Percent.”

Sunday's show was the finale of the monthslong tour, which was also the singer's first solo international tour. The tour kicked off in Seoul with two performances before visiting four more cities in Asia, followed by three stops in Latin America, five in the US and eight in Europe.