Woodz uploaded a teaser poster for his first full-length album, “Archive. 1,” via agency Edam Entertainment.

Along with the poster came the announcement that four hint videos for the upcoming set will be released one by one from Monday evening.

The album is set to roll out on March 4, and a prerelease will be dropped on Feb. 12. His last album was the fifth EP “Oo-li,” which came out in April 2023. It consisted of seven songs he co-wrote. One of the B-side tracks is “Drowning,” which claimed the No. 1 spot on Melon’s Year-End Chart 2025, thanks to the singer’s viral performance on a television music show.

On Feb. 26, a short film starring Woodz will be unveiled in theaters. “Slide Strum Mute” is an autofiction and will be his first attempt at acting.