First Grammy win for a K-pop act, marking historic milestone for the genre

“Golden,” from Netflix’s hit animation “KPop Demon Hunters,” has won a Grammmy Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media, marking K-pop's first ever Grammy win.

The win was announced during the Grammy Premiere Ceremony, held ahead of the main awards show. The category honors the songwriters behind songs written specifically for visual media.

The track, which rose to global acclaim following the film’s breakout success, made history by becoming the first K-pop song to simultaneously top both the Billboard Hot 100 chart and the UK Official Singles Chart. Its Grammy victory cements its place as one of the most influential K-pop crossover hits to date.

“Golden” was written and produced by a team of acclaimed K-pop producers, including Ejae — who also sang for the role of Rumi in the Grammy-winning track — Teddy, 24, Lee Yu-han, Kwak Joong-gyu and Nam Hee-dong.

The song was also nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance alongside Rose’s “APT.,” but neither track won the award, which ultimately went to Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande’s “Defying Gravity.”

“Golden” still has a shot at winning Song of the Year, which would be the first time a K-pop track took one of the Grammys’ most prestigious “Big Four” categories. Rose’s “APT.” has also been nominated in two of the Big Four categories, including Song of the Year as well as Record of the Year.

As of press time, winners of Record of the Year and Song of the Year had yet to be announced.