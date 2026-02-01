Nationwide heavy snowfall of up to 10 centimeters is forecast for Sunday night, raising concerns about commuting conditions on Monday morning.

The Korea Meteorological Administration said Sunday that heavy snow is expected to blanket the country, with accumulations sufficient to trigger a heavy snow advisory.

Snow will begin in the northern regions of the country, including Seoul, Incheon and the Gyeonggi and Gangwon Provinces, and gradually spread nationwide, continuing until before noon on Monday.

The Greater Seoul area is expected to receive 3-10 cm of snow, while the Chungcheong provinces will see 3-8 cm. Southern regions may receive up to 7 centimeters, and mountainous areas in Gangwon Province are forecast to see more than 15 centimeters.

With daily lows expected to remain below zero, the administration warned that snow could freeze overnight, urging heightened caution regarding traffic safety.

Morning low temperatures on Monday are forecast to range from minus 10 degrees Celsius to zero degrees Celsius.