South Korea is poised for a sharper rise in international students, as major Western study destinations tighten entry rules, a shift that could redirect global demand toward Asia, according to a new report.

The study warns that Korea could face similar tensions unless the rapid influx is balanced with housing capacity and community need.

In a recent paper, Kim Do-hye, a professor of anthropology at Duksung Women’s University, examined the consequences of tightening restrictions on international students in the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia.

The paper was published in the December issue of the Korean Journal of International Migration and released in January.

“Political moves that blame international students are increasingly portraying them as scapegoats for broader social issues in the world’s largest student destinations,” Kim wrote.

She added that rising expectations that Asian students who traditionally headed to Western countries may instead turn to destinations within Asia could contribute to further growth in international student numbers in Korea.

According to the research, the United Kingdom’s international student population fell 4 percent on-year in 2024 after the country introduced a series of restrictions, including a halt to issuing family visas for master’s students. The move came amid growing concerns over immigration levels, the paper said.

Australia and Canada have also tightened restrictions on foreign student inflows, citing mounting complaints from local residents over housing shortages and competition for part-time jobs.

By contrast, South Korea has stepped up efforts to attract more international students, viewing them as part of the solution to challenges stemming from its demographic crisis, including the financial strain on regional universities and labor shortages.

With both central and local governments actively pursuing policies to draw foreign students, the number of international students in Korea has increased 2.5-fold over the past decade, reaching 253,400 in 2025.

The government aims to bolster the figure to 300,000 by 2027, raising expectations that Korea could absorb demand diverted from traditional education hubs.

However, Kim warned that unfavorable public sentiment toward international students could also emerge in Korea.

She cited conflicts over dormitory allocations as foreign student enrollment has outpaced facility expansion, particularly with local universities competing to increase international admissions.

One such dispute recently arose at Jeonbuk National University in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, after the university decided to reduce dormitory allocations for Korean students to accommodate more foreign students.

The issue was temporarily resolved when the university maintained the number of Korean students by increasing room occupancy from two to three or four students, though complaints persist.

“Korea has tended to place greater emphasis on economic benefits than on universal human rights in policies related to foreign inflows, which means a favorable environment for international students could change abruptly,” Kim said.

“Given that perceptions of fair distribution have become a sensitive issue among younger generations, controversies over alleged preferential treatment for foreign students could escalate into serious social conflict.”