I recently took a group of visiting friends to a pork belly barbecue restaurant. Most of them had been before. A few have become so adept at grilling that I now happily abdicate all table-side cooking responsibility, a small victory that brings me unmeasurable joy. But among us was a first-timer, and watching the evening unfold through their eyes reminded me how violent that initiation can be.

Korean barbecue is not a meal so much as a controlled assault.

The smoke, the heat, the grease-slick floors that demand "Physical 100"-levels of core engagement just to remain upright. The unspoken etiquette of pouring drinks, refusing them, accepting them anyway. It is already a sensory ambush. And then, at the height of it, comes the final blow.

The scissors.

Once the meat is properly seared (very important), someone reaches in with a pair of kitchen scissors and attacks it directly over the grill. No cutting board. No ceremony. No reverence. Just brisk, unapologetic snips. Watching my friend absorb this with silent confusion was a pleasure. The confusion arrives not because it is foreign, but because it feels wrong. Knives are for meat. Scissors are for paper, or opening 3 a.m. online purchases that were a mistake.

And yet, within seconds, the meat is perfectly portioned, the table unbloodied, the logic undeniable. The initial discomfort gives way to reluctant admiration. A small psychological door closes behind you. And you realize you will never look at scissors the same way again.

When I first began working in Korea, I had many of these moments. I entered an industry that valued outcome over form, speed over tradition and utility over explanation. No one stopped to orient me. There was no onboarding deck for the cultural logic. Either I understood what was happening, or I became the person insisting on a knife while everyone else was already eating.

Fast forward to now, and our content industry is a museum of knives: beautiful and expensive knives that have survived six rounds of internal vetting and two rounds of external consulting.

Every project arrives predeveloped. Presanitized. Preapproved by committees designed to eliminate precisely the thing stories once existed to provide. We have mistaken process for craft, caution for wisdom and consensus for taste. We no longer ask if something works; we ask if it has been proven elsewhere, preferably with charts. We polish the same blade while wondering why nothing is being cut.

Somehow we have reached rock bottom with more money, data and technology than at any point; undeniable proof that our problem is not due to lack of resources.

Scissors are not revolutionary because they are clever, they are revolutionary because they are impolite. They ignore precedent. They look wrong. No focus group would invent them and no marketing committee would ever approve them.

History shows that innovation rarely arrives as a better knife. It almost always arrives as something else. Something that makes the room uncomfortable. Something that looks amateur until it looks inevitable.

Thomas Suh is the founder and managing director of Systeme D Entertainment, a media and entertainment company that specializes in content acquisition, management and production for film and television. "Room Tone," the title of Suh's column series, refers to the ambient sound of a space in which filming takes place. Thomas Suh can be reached at tommysuh@me.com — Ed.