As the K-pop idol market slowly enters a new era, rookie boy groups Cortis and Lngshot are challenging long-held industry formulas by carving out fresh identities in a space long-defied by uniformity and structure.

Cortis made its official debut in September with the EP “Color Outside the Lines” under Big Hit Music — the agency that houses popular groups BTS and Tomorrow X Together. Lngshot entered the scene four months later with its EP “Shot Callers” with More Vision, the first boy group to debut under the agency owned by rapper Jay Park.

Though there is a short gap between their debuts, the two groups share striking similarities in their approach to K-pop — especially in how both groups diverge from traditional industry norms.

Rather than embracing polished choreography, perfect and unified visuals, and the intricate, extensive storytelling that define traditional K-pop idol groups, both Cortis and Lngshot have chosen to break the mold with performances, music and branding centered on individuality and creativity.

From the beginning, Cortis positioned itself as a group defined by “freedom and authenticity.” It derived its name from the six letters in the phrase “color outside the lines” — and the group has committed itself to that motto.

Though they’ve released only one album so far, Cortis has already carved out a distinct identity for themselves through fresh sounds and performances that defy expectations. Each member actively contributes to the creation of the group’s music, choreography and visuals, positioning them as a “young creator crew.” Their collaborative model sets Cortis apart from groups formed through a top-down system.

Lngshot has taken a similarly independent path, also choosing to focus on establishing its own musical identity rather than chasing trends. “Shot Callers” blends various genres on one album — including hip hop, R&B and pop — with the members participating in both the music and performance production.

During Lngshot’s debut showcase on Jan. 13, the members explained that they participated in crafting five of the six tracks on their album, ranging from lyrics and composition to overall musical arrangement. Rapper Jay Park said at the showcase that the group was “built around authenticity rather than market trends.”

The two groups’ deviation from conventional K-pop idol norms extends beyond music and stage performance. Their online content — particularly the videos on their YouTube accounts — highlight unscripted moments rather than heavily curated aesthetics. While most idol groups focus on sleek, stylized and seemingly scripted videos for their self-made content, Cortis and Lngshot present a more unfiltered, spontaneous image that enhances their relatability.

So far, the two groups are beginning to form a strong bond among K-pop fans, especially among young listeners.

Cortis has already built itself a strong identity, with the phrase “Cortis-core” emerging among fans and media to describe its signature style. The group has already surpassed expectations on both domestic and international music charts, with “Color Outside the Lines” ranking No. 6 on Billboard’s World Albums chart for Jan. 31. The group has already snatched multiple rookie awards, including those won at the 2025 Mnet Asian Music Awards in November 2025 and the 40th Golden Disc Awards in January.

Meanwhile, Lngshot is steadily gaining recognition for its hip-hop-based sound and unorthodox member dynamics, gathering more than 4.4 million listeners on Spotify as of Friday.

“The emergence of groups like Cortis and Lngshot reflects shifting consumer demands in the K-pop market. As younger listeners become the dominant demographic among K-pop fans, artists who embody the generation’s values — creativity, authenticity and individuality — are gaining traction,” explained music critic Lim Hee-yun to The Korea Herald, Friday. “If current trends continue, more acts that defy traditional idol formulas are likely to rise in the coming years.”