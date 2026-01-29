GS Retail said Thursday that payments made by foreign visitors at its convenience store chain GS25 jumped 74.2 percent year on year in 2025, reflecting a strong recovery in inbound tourism.

Mobile payment services led the increase, with Alipay and WeChat Pay accounting for 97.7 percent of all foreign transactions, underscoring the rapid shift toward cashless spending among overseas visitors, particularly from Asia.

The growth was driven largely by a steady inflow of Chinese tourists. Foreign spending surged around major travel periods, including the Lunar New Year in February, Labor Day in May, the summer vacation season in July and August, and China’s National Day holidays in October.

Spending was heavily concentrated in major tourist destinations. Stores in Seoul, Jeju Island and Gyeonggi Province accounted for about 72 percent of total foreign sales, with transactions clustered in districts known for high tourist traffic.

To capture demand ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year, GS25 is rolling out targeted promotions. Alipay users will be eligible for a “lucky draw” event offering various rewards, while UnionPay cardholders will receive an industry-exclusive 15 percent instant discount through QR-based registration.

Looking ahead, GS25 said it aims to position itself as a “must-visit” retail channel for international travelers by expanding payment options and enhancing in-store services. Plans include expanding payment options, introducing currency exchange and tax refund services, and increasing the number of stores focused on K-content.

“As inbound tourism continues to recover, foreign customers’ payment preferences and consumption patterns are evolving rapidly,” a GS Retail official said. “We will continue upgrading our payment infrastructure and refining seasonal marketing to strengthen our competitiveness as Korea moves toward an era of 20 million inbound tourists.”