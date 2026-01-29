Mirae Asset Securities said Thursday it has completed the issuance of digital bonds worth about 100 billion won ($71.5 million), marking the first South Korean financial institution to issue blockchain-based bonds.

The bonds were issued simultaneously in two currencies — 325 million Hong Kong dollars and 30 million US dollars — through a private placement to a selected group of investors. HSBC acted as the lead arranger, with Mirae Asset Securities’ Hong Kong unit serving as co-arranger.

Unlike traditional bonds, digital bonds are issued and traded using blockchain and distributed ledger technology, which allows transaction data to be shared and verified by network participants rather than managed by a centralized server. It enables automation across the bond lifecycle, including issuance, interest payments and redemption, while enhancing transparency through tamper-resistant records.

For the transaction, Mirae Asset Securities used HSBC’s tokenization platform, Orion, which is linked to the Central Moneymarkets Unit of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. The platform operates on the same blockchain infrastructure used for the Hong Kong government’s digital green bond issuances.

The company said the issuance demonstrates a new model for cross-border capital raising using digital technology. By securing funding in multiple currencies simultaneously, the transaction reduced settlement time and eliminated foreign exchange-related costs.

The move aligns with the firm’s “Mirae Asset 3.0” vision for 2026, which focuses on expanding AI- and digital asset-based financial services. Mirae Asset Securities plans to develop new offerings that combine AI and Web3 technologies, including tokenized real-world assets.

“The successful issuance confirms the feasibility of digital bonds as a next-generation financial instrument,” a Mirae Asset Securities official said. “We will continue to expand digital finance initiatives to support the development of Korea’s capital markets.”