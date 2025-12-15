Mirae Asset Global Investments said Monday that its total assets under management have surpassed 500 trillion won ($339 billion), reinforcing its position as a major player in the global financial market.

The firm, which became the first Korean asset manager to expand overseas with its entry into Hong Kong in 2003, now manages approximately 504 trillion won in assets across 16 markets, including the US, Vietnam, India and Japan.

The milestone highlights the company’s rapid growth. Its AUM expanded from 250 trillion won at the end of 2022 to 305 trillion won in 2023 and 378 trillion won in 2024. Notably, assets increased by more than 100 trillion won in just six months, having surpassed the 400 trillion won mark in May.

Mirae Asset attributed the surge to the strong competitiveness of its global exchange-traded fund business. As of the third quarter, overseas affiliates accounted for approximately 43 percent of the firm's total net profit. Its global ETF assets alone stand at nearly 300 trillion won, ranking the firm roughly 12th among global providers.

Domestically, its Tiger ETF brand remains the top choice for retail investors. On the global stage, its US-based subsidiary Global X has established itself as a top-tier provider by launching a wide range of thematic and innovation-focused products, the company said.

Beyond traditional assets, the firm is also diversifying its portfolio with digital asset products, including crypto and futures ETFs. It also recently launched "M-Robo," the first retirement pension robo-adviser service, to strengthen its digital capabilities.

“Surpassing 500 trillion won in AUM is a significant milestone driven by our global competitiveness and DNA of innovation,” said Lee Jun-yong, vice chair and CEO of Mirae Asset Global Investments. “We will continue to provide diverse investment opportunities through differentiated strategies and product development.”