Mirae Asset Global Investments, South Korea’s largest asset manager, announced Thursday that its US-based exchange-traded fund subsidiary Global X has surpassed 100 trillion won ($70.47 billion) in assets under management.

Since its acquisition in 2018, Global X’s net assets have grown 13-fold in approximately seven years, solidifying its position as a global fund manager in the world's largest ETF market.

As of Tuesday, Global X manages 101 ETFs in the US, with total assets under management reaching 104.3 trillion won. This represents a 13-fold increase from the 14.2 trillion won at the time of Mirae Asset’s acquisition. The company has recorded an average annual growth rate of 37 percent over the past five years, significantly outpacing the US ETF market’s average annual growth rate of 20 percent during the same period.

Main products include the "Global X Defense Tech (SHLD US)" ETF, which focuses on beneficiaries of increased global defense budgets, and the "Artificial Intelligence & Technology (AIQ US)" ETF, which invests in companies across the AI ecosystem, such as AI software and big data. The AIQ US ETF attracted over 1.9 million won in capital inflow this year.

Mirae Asset expands its reach to global investors beyond the US. As of the end of September, the total net assets of ETFs across seven countries — including South Korea, Canada, and Japan — reached 262 trillion won. This amount is larger than South Korea's entire domestic ETF market and places the firm as the 12th largest global ETF manager.

"Mirae Asset Global Investments is expanding its competitive edge in the global ETF market, utilizing its broad global network," said Kim Young-hwan, head of innovation and global business at Mirae Asset Global Investments. "We will continue to provide innovative ETF solutions and strive to take a further step forward as a leading global ETF manager," he added.