Korean AI-based data intelligence firm Dabeeo said Thursday that it has signed a contract with Indonesia’s Triputra Agro Persada to deploy its AI-powered plantation monitoring system, marking a step forward in its expansion into Southeast Asia’s agricultural market.

Under the agreement, Dabeeo will apply its proprietary vision AI technology to manage Triputra’s large-scale palm oil plantations. The project goes beyond conventional satellite-based remote sensing by integrating precision agriculture monitoring with on-site operational management.

The system enables individual tree identification, health assessment and change detection using high-resolution satellite imagery combined with AI analysis. It also incorporates 3D terrain analysis and land suitability evaluation to assess overall plantation conditions. These insights are delivered through a web-based platform and mobile application, allowing real-time data sharing between field workers and headquarters.

A key feature of the collaboration is the integration of satellite intelligence with on-site operational data. For example, if harvested palm fruit is not transported from a collection point, its location is flagged on the platform. Logistics teams can then dispatch trucks along optimized routes that avoid obstacles such as flooded roads, improving transport efficiency and productivity.

Building on the Triputra partnership, Dabeeo plans to expand collaboration with other major palm oil producers in Indonesia. The company has previously worked with TSE Group, Salim Group and Posco Group, and aims to broaden its client base to include global agribusinesses.

“This contract demonstrates that Dabeeo’s solution has been recognized as an integrated platform combining precision agriculture monitoring with field-level operational management,” said Victor Choi, vice president of Dabeeo. “By linking satellite AI analysis with customer data, we are enabling solutions that can be applied directly to real-world farm operations, and we plan to expand from Indonesia into Malaysia.”