Dabeeo, a South Korean vision AI data intelligence company, announced Wednesday that it has secured 12 billion won ($8.1 million) in funding, laying the groundwork to accelerate its expansion in the global market.

The investment round included participation from eight investors, including major financial institutions such as NH Nonghyup Bank and NH Investment & Securities, along with existing shareholders.

Dabeeo specializes in digitizing spatial information to provide management and predictive solutions. Using Dabeeo Intelligence Platform, its proprietary artificial intelligence engine, the company analyzes multisensor imagery collected from satellites, aircraft and drones to assist clients in making data-driven decisions.

The company identifies the defense sector as a key growth driver. With an AI engine tailored for military use, Dabeeo supports operations such as 3D battlefield mapping and AI-based target detection. Its technological capabilities were recognized after making the list of the government's "Defense Innovation Company 100" in 2023 and securing various engine supply contracts.

In September, Dabeeo secured a contract with Korea Asset Management Corp. to deploy an AI-driven state property inspection system. The project is for the automation of nationwide surveys, digitally transforming the management of national assets.

Globally, the company is making strides in Southeast Asia’s plantation market. Its Dabeeo Eartheye Plantation software, which has been deployed in Indonesia, analyzes individual trees across vast palm oil farms. The solution has slashed the monitoring timeline from six months to just two weeks. Following the establishment of an Indonesian subsidiary in March, Dabeeo is expanding its software business to Malaysia and other regions.

With the investment, Dabeeo plans to upgrade its core AI technology while broadening its satellite-based monitoring services across Southeast Asia and strengthening its foothold in government and military sectors.

"The latest funding is market recognition of Dabeeo's potential to fundamentally innovate decision-making in mission-critical industries," said Dabeeo CEO Park Ju-hum. "Our goal is to become a core partner that helps customers extract clear intelligence from complex vision data for faster, more accurate decisions."