South Korean geospatial artificial intelligence firm Dabeeo said Wednesday it has been selected by the Korea Asset Management Corporation to develop an AI-based aerial imagery change detection system for national property surveys.

The project is designed to improve the efficiency of nationwide surveys on state-owned properties and reduce the burden of repetitive on-site inspections by using AI-based aerial imagery change detection.

Instead, field investigations will focus on areas where changes have been detected, improving both accuracy and operational efficiency.

Dabeeo’s system will use 25-centimeter-resolution aerial imagery provided by the National Geographic Information Institute to analyze land use changes across all state-owned properties.

It will detect activities such as new building construction, unauthorized farming and illegal storage, while also classifying land use types to support property management.

The project spans the full development cycle, from training and deploying change-detection AI models to building a high-performance infrastructure capable of nationwide analysis within 90 days, and linking the results to KAMCO’s existing platforms, such as Gukyu iN-GIS.

Dabeeo aims to enhance both precision and versatility by adopting a Siamese-like model architecture that compares semantic changes in imagery, moving beyond classification-based methods.

The goal is to reach over 90 percent accuracy based on F1-score evaluation.

The system will also incorporate reinforcement learning that applies user feedback of detected changes, accelerating the digital transformation of national property management.

“This project represents a pioneering case of applying AI-powered change detection technology to national land management systems and marks an important milestone in advancing digital infrastructure in the public sector,” said Dabeeo CEO Park Ju-hum.

“We will continue to drive innovation in spatial intelligence technology to enhance policy execution and improve overall public administration efficiency.”