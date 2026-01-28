Cho Doo-soon, a convicted child rapist who is under probation and electronic monitoring, has been sentenced to prison again for repeatedly violating court-ordered movement restrictions and attempting to damage his electronic tracking device.

The Suwon District Court’s Ansan Branch in Gyeonggi Province on Wednesday sentenced Cho to eight months in prison and ordered his detention. The court also imposed treatment and custody measures, citing concerns about the risk of reoffending.

Cho, now in his seventies, sexually attacked an eight-year-old child in 2008, causing severe injuries to the victim.

He completed a 12-year prison term and was released in December 2020. Since then, he has been under probation with mandatory electronic ankle monitoring, which is set to continue until 2027.

According to the court, Cho violated restrictions on leaving his residence five times between March and June 2025. Under the court order, he is prohibited from going outside during school commuting hours, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., as well as overnight from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Cho was also accused of attempting to damage his location-tracking electronic device at his residence.

In its ruling, the court said Cho’s actions were influenced by his age, behavior and mental illness, noting that he showed a diminished ability to properly recognize situations due to his diminished cognitive and neurological functions.

The court added that Cho requires specialized treatment at a treatment and custody facility and warned that the risk of reoffending would remain high without appropriate medical intervention.