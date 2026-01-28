Recently, I watched the Emmy Award-winning American drama series "Homeland" (2011-20) on Netflix with great enthusiasm.

Initially, I was intrigued by the title because it had become a popular term in America in the days after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Soon after 9/11, the US government launched the Department of Homeland Security and ratified the Patriot Act. Even in Korea, "homeland" has always been an important word that immediately evokes patriotism.

I was enthralled by the recurrent, compelling themes of the series that delved into complex issues involving terrorism and the war against it, wiretapping, data sharing in the pursuance of national security and stifling civil liberties under the excuse of protecting our homeland. The series revolves around the thin line between good and evil, between heroes and villains, and between patriots and traitors.

The mesmerizing series also touches on the issue of an enemy within, suggesting that people in our government agencies might be clandestinely collaborating with enemies overseas. The series shows that a country can be under attack from inside, beset by malicious political leaders who abuse their power to oppress people under the pretense of national security.

"Homeland" was based on Israel's "Prisoners of War," a series that aired two seasons from 2010 to 2012. The Israeli title implies that, metaphorically speaking, we all resemble prisoners of war in one way or another, suffering from the psychic trauma of being held captive by enemies. War inflicts psychological wounds on individuals. It leaves indelible scars in their minds.

"Homeland" reveals how our political leaders' decisions are often clouded by fear and fury, personal trauma and mental instability. It also casts doubt on blind patriotism that justifies the violation of civil rights, tyrannical fascism and political vindictiveness for the sake of our homeland.

The protagonist of "Homeland" is CIA operations officer Carrie Mathison, who has acute symptoms of bipolar disorder. Her illness symbolizes the chronic bipolarity in our political and religious arena, which constantly goes from one extreme to another. Meanwhile, surveillance, drone attacks and moral compromises are justified under the slogan of "For our homeland!" Decision-makers' judgements in the series are frequently marred by prejudice, delusion and paranoia.

Another intriguing character is US Marine Sgt. Nicholas Brody, who returns home after eight years in captivity by Arab terrorists. Carrie suspects he has been "turned" into an al-Qaida sleeper agent. Soon, Brody wears a suicidal vest and attempts to assassinate the US vice president, who is responsible for the massacre of Muslim children by authorizing a drone strike.

Later, however, Brody joins in a covert CIA operation in Iran and assassinates the chief of the Iranian secret intelligence agency. He is arrested and executed in Iran. He dies as a hero for his homeland in the end. Throughout the series, Brody represents "the enemy within" and a man who defies the fine line between a patriot and traitor.

In "Homeland," Islamic terrorists are portrayed as evil. At the same time, it also powerfully indicts our political leaders who make wrong decisions due to their extreme vindictiveness. It also criticizes blind patriotism that drives our decision-makers to kill innocent people as collateral damage without guilt.

In one of the episodes, an American drone operated by the CIA drops a bomb on a mosque in Islamabad based on incorrect intel that an infamous terrorist mastermind was there. Consequently, innocent people gathered for a wedding ceremony are massacred. In turn, angry Muslim protesters kill the CIA section chief stationed in Islamabad. A Muslim boy who only barely survived the drone attack tells reporters that if Muslims kill Americans in retribution, they become murderers, too.

"Homeland" warns that total annihilation of human civilization may come from not just terrorism, but also from our obsession with the idea of one's homeland, patriotism or ultranationalism. The series admonishes that both terrorism and the war on terrorism could be equally disastrous if pushed to the extreme. Using the framework of international espionage, "Homeland" powerfully indicts xenophobia justified in the name of the "homeland," and violence in the interest of national security.

The term "homeland" strongly appeals to the Korean mind because Koreans were on the verge of losing their homeland many times in the past. The Korean Peninsula lost its sovereignty from 1910 to 1945. Even today, South Korea's national security is vulnerable to the threats of aggressive neighboring countries. It is understandable that the Korean people easily lose their cool over the word "homeland."

We should cherish our homeland.

Still, we should not cling to our homeland too emotionally. While treasuring our homeland, we should also be global citizens and international community members. We should not lose our humanity under any circumstances. That is how we can keep our homeland safe and sound.

Kim Seong-kon

Kim Seong-kon is a professor emeritus of English at Seoul National University and a visiting scholar at Dartmouth College. The views expressed here are the writer's own.