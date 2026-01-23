Police launched a raid on Friday as part of an investigation into allegations that Rep. Choi Min-hee of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea accepted improper wedding gifts related to her daughter's marriage.

According to local media reports, the Seoul Yeongdeungpo Police Station raided the National Assembly Secretariat's administrative support office in Yeouido, central Seoul, to gather evidence for about two hours starting at 3 p.m. Friday.

Choi is suspected of receiving congratulatory money from institutions subject to parliamentary oversight at her daughter's wedding in October 2025, which coincided with regular parliamentary audits.

Choi chairs the National Assembly's Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee.

The investigation began after civic groups filed complaints in October that accused Choi of violating anti-graft laws.

The National Assembly Secretariat's administrative support office is reportedly involved in managing venue operations for events held at the National Assembly, including the wedding in question.