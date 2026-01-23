Woodz will be entering the acting world as he takes on the lead role in a short film, agency Edam Entertainment announced Friday.

“Slide Strum Mute” is a 59-minute autofiction directed by award-winning filmmaker Park Syeyoung. After failing an audition, Woodz' character comes across a mysterious man and gets to play the man’s broken guitar, which triggers a string of events and choices.

The film is set to release in cinemas on Feb. 26.

Woodz, also known as Cho Seungyoun, first debuted as a member of Uniq in 2014. Through an audition, he joined X1 in 2019 but went solo after the project band disbanded after just six months.

His solo career hit a high last year on the back of late bloomer “Drowning,” which topped Melon’s Year-End chart as the most-streamed song of the year.