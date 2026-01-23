A driver in his 20s was arrested after driving the wrong way on a highway in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, causing a series of collisions. Police are investigating whether the man was driving under the influence of marijuana, authorities said Friday.

According to the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency, the man is being investigated on multiple charges, including violations of road traffic laws and the Act on the Control of Narcotics.

The incident occurred at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, when the suspect drove approximately 10 kilometers against traffic on a highway. After causing an initial collision, the suspect continued driving for about three more kilometers before colliding with two additional vehicles.

Six people traveling in the correct direction were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The suspect also sustained a laceration to his forehead.

Police said an alcohol breath test conducted after his arrest showed no signs of intoxication. However, officers reported that the suspect appeared disoriented and incoherent, prompting a further search of the vehicle.

During the search, police found approximately 2-3 grams of marijuana and an inhalation device.

The suspect admitted to having inhaled marijuana, police said. Authorities plan to conduct further investigations, including blood tests, to determine whether he was under the influence at the time of the incident.

Under South Korea’s Road Traffic Act, driving under the influence of drugs, marijuana or other psychotropic substances is punishable by up to three years in prison or a fine of up to 10 million won ($6,800).

If the offense results in bodily injury, however, the penalty increases to between one and 15 years in prison, or a fine ranging from 10 million won to 30 million won, under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes.