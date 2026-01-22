South Korea’s leading fashion platform Musinsa is exploring a deal to secure local distribution rights for Hoka, one of the fastest-growing global footwear brands in Korea.

According to industry sources on Thursday, the fashion retailer has recently opened talks with Deckers Brands, Hoka's US-based parent company, over Korean distribution rights, following Deckers’ recent decision to end its contract with the previous local distributor.

The move comes after Musinsa’s reassessment of Hoka’s long-term growth prospects, which the retailer believes could support through its forte in marketing and branding across digital and physical channels.

“We see Hoka as a brand with strong symbolic value and established recognition,” a Musinsa official said. “We are evaluating ways to preserve its core identity while supporting sustainable long-term growth.”

The company’s interest in adding Hoka to its distribution portfolio reflects its view that brand distribution can emerge as a key growth engine alongside its platform and global operations.

Late last year, the company pursued a merger with Musinsa Trading, its wholly owned distribution arm, to strengthen organizational expertise and accelerate expansion. Brands distributed through Musinsa include Noah, Dickies, Marine Serre, Sleepy Jones, JanSport and Champion.

Industry insiders view premium sports brands with strong followings like Hoka as a rare opportunity for Korean retailers amid slowing momentum across domestic and imported fashion labels. The brand has gained broad appeal in Korea, with its maximal cushioning and accessibility resonating amid the rise of running as a mainstream lifestyle activity.

Shinsegae International, LF and E-Land World are among companies expected to weigh bids for Hoka’s next master contract, even as no Korean retailer has publicly confirmed plans to pursue the deal.

Smaller than retail giants, Musinsa has developed branding capabilities that rivals would struggle to replicate, industry observers say, pointing to its fashion-led visual campaigns and collaborations with high-end designer labels on its platform.

“As competition in the running shoe market tightens, Deckers Brands is likely to need a partner that offers more than strong sales execution, with proven capabilities in branding and marketing,” one industry insider said.

Scaling its offline retail business, Musinsa recently rolled out Musinsa Kicks, a footwear-focused select shop in Hongdae, with plans to open 10 additional locations this year. The expansion adds to its network of multicategory select shops in key commercial districts across Seoul, including Gangnam, Seongsu, Hongdae and Yongsan.