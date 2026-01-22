Korea Water Resources Corporation, also known as K-water, said Thursday that it has signed an agreement with South Sudan’s Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology to bolster the nation's water management capabilities through technical cooperation.

The signing ceremony, held Wednesday at K-water’s headquarters in Daejeon, was attended by K-water CEO Yun Seog-dae and high-ranking South Sudanese officials, including Minister of Higher Education Madut Biar Yel and Minister of Health Sarah Cleto Rial.

The partnership was facilitated by the Lee Tae-seok Foundation, which maintains deep ties with South Sudan. The foundation was established to honor the legacy of the late Rev. Lee Tae-seok, a Korean priest and doctor renowned for his devoted medical and educational humanitarian service in the region.

South Sudan, which gained independence in 2011, possesses abundant water resources, including the White Nile River and vast wetlands. However, the country faces significant challenges in providing reliable water services due to a lack of basic infrastructure, such as filtration plants, and a shortage of skilled professionals.

Under the agreement, K-water will share its expertise in water resource management and infrastructure operation to support institutional development and human resource training in South Sudan. The initiative also includes support for policy planning and water-related social contribution activities tailored to local conditions.

As part of the initiative, K-water plans to share operational case studies of its “Digital Twin” technology, which uses artificial intelligence and big data to model water systems in a virtual environment for monitoring, analysis and forecasting. The two sides also plan to explore broader technical exchanges in the future.

“Developing effective water management systems and skilled professionals is becoming increasingly important in the face of the climate crisis,” K-water CEO Yun said. “Through this cooperation, we aim to share practical expertise that contributes to sustainable water services in South Sudan and other African nations.”