Korea Water Resources Corporation, also known as K-water, hosted the “Korea-Mekong Harmony Dialogue” in Seoul on Friday with ambassadors from five Mekong countries, including Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, Cambodia and Thailand.

Held in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Environment, the meeting reviewed past achievements and discussed measures for sustainable water management in response to climate challenges.

The Mekong River basin, home to around 250 million people, has faced threats such as floods, droughts and water pollution from climate change and industrialization.

K-water has been supporting the region through the Korea-Mekong Water Center, established in 2021 under the “Mekong-Han River Declaration” adopted at the Korea-Mekong Summit in 2019. At the Korea-Vietnam summit in August, the two governments reaffirmed their commitment to broaden cooperation on Mekong water issues.

K-water has carried out 16 cooperation projects, ranging from integrated water management systems to flood forecasting and warning solutions, while also hosting training programs and technical exchanges for Mekong officials. In May 2024, K-water signed an agreement with the Ministry of Environment and the Mekong River Commission on projects utilizing artificial intelligence and digital twin technologies.

K-water and MRC explore the introduction of digital twin-based systems that replicate upstream and downstream dam operations, enable AI-driven water treatment plants, and deploy smart water network management using the Internet of Things to reduce leakage and stabilize pipelines.

“K-water sees the Mekong countries as both a critical partner in ASEAN’s economic growth and a key player in Korea’s economic and diplomatic cooperation through abundant water resources,” said K-water CEO Yun Seog-dae. “We aim to further strengthen multilateral cooperation and advance sustainable water management strategies.”