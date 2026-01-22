South Korean medical appliance maker Ceragem said Thursday it has secured publication of US-based clinical research in an international neuroscience journal, marking peer-reviewed validation of its technology under international research standards.

According to the company, the research, published in Frontiers in Neuroergonomics, a journal that focuses on the interaction between neural responses and physical function, showed that participants using Ceragem’s Master V Collection reported less lower back pain, improved spinal mobility and stronger recovery than those in control groups.

The company said that the outcomes were linked to proprietary technology that identifies spinal curvature and applies customized mechanical stimulation with heat.

“The study shows that our medical device technology, developed over decades, meets international standards for efficacy and safety,” a Ceragem official said, noting plans to broaden partnerships with overseas medical institutions.

The study was conducted in collaboration with clinicians and researchers from NYU Langone Health, NYU Grossman School of Medicine, and the City College of New York, alongside the company’s research arm.

It was the first time an at-home spinal thermal massage device had been evaluated in a US-based randomized controlled trial, the company explained, noting that the study was structured from the outset to reflect US regulatory and approval requirements.

The publication builds on earlier academic work on the company’s products, including a separate clinical study on its Master V4 device published in NMR in Biomedicine, which documented changes in circulatory patterns before and after use.