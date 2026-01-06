Ceragem said Tuesday it has set up an exhibition booth at this week’s CES 2026 tech show in Las Vegas, showcasing an artificial intelligence-powered home designed to support users at every stage of life.

Branded as the Alive Intelligence Wellness Home, the booth is organized into three zones — Clarity & Recharge, Everyday Vitality and Serenity & Care — each tailored to different age groups and family needs.

The concept moves beyond conventional smart home models centered on automation to focus on health care driven by physical data and individual lifestyle patterns.

The Clarity & Recharge zone targets users in their teens and 20s with products aimed at supporting physical growth, sleep quality, emotional stability and learning through personalized, data-driven care. Exhibits include the Youth Bed with AI Health Concierge for fatigue recovery, the Brain Booth with an AI coach for immersive learning, and the Balance Air system designed to improve indoor air circulation.

The Everyday Vitality zone focuses on adults, offering therapy and recovery solutions for users balancing work, rest and self-care. Products on display include MediSpa skin care devices, the Therapier in a sauna-style booth format, and the Balance AI Shower System, which analyzes skin conditions and provides automated care.

The Serenity & Care zone is tailored to seniors, showcasing medical devices designed to improve blood circulation, support daily living and enhance emotional well-being. Key products include the Celltron Chair for circulatory support, the Balance Medi Water AI system for hydration, nutrition and medication management, and Mindfit, a medical device designed to help alleviate depression.

Ceragem said the exhibit expands on its My Future Home concept unveiled last year, broadening it from individual use cases to the entire household and positioning the home as a comprehensive health management platform.

“Through CES 2026, we wanted to show how AI goes beyond technology to understand and accompany users in their daily lives,” a company official said.

“The Alive Intelligence Wellness Home represents a new standard for designing and realizing health at home.”