South Korean medical appliance maker Ceragem said Friday it has been selected as an official health care sponsor of the 2025 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, which kicks off later this month in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province.

Under the sponsorship, Ceragem will provide therapeutic beds and massage chairs to support the event, aiming to boost international recognition of its health care expertise.

Following its sponsorship of three APEC Senior Officials’ Meetings earlier this year, the company will again set up an on-site experience zone at the main venue.

Ceragem plans to showcase a range of flagship products during the summit, including the Master V11, V9 and V7 therapeutic beds, as well as the Pause M10, M8 Fit and M6 massage chairs.

“It is a great honor to present our premium health care products to global leaders and dignitaries at an international event like APEC,” a company official said. “We aim to leverage this opportunity to accelerate our global expansion and further solidify our position in the international health care market.”