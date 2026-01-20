'Man in Hanbok,' 'Granny Poetry Club' each take home three awards

"Man in Hanbok," a new musical about a real-life scientist and inventor almost 600 years ago, secured the grand prize at the 10th Korea Musical Awards, marking a three-award victory that organizers say underscores the growing strength of the nation’s homegrown musical theater scene.

At the ceremony on Monday, the production took home the night's top honor alongside awards for music direction and stage design.

Produced by EMK Musical Company, "Man in Hanbok" opened on Dec. 2, 2025, to a positive audience response. The story reimagines the mystery surrounding the final years of Jang Yeong-sil. The narrative spans time and geography, moving between Joseon and Italy, supported by a structure where actors play dual roles to strengthen the story's continuity.

Organizers highlighted the musical's production quality, noting how its reinterpretation of Korean aesthetics is woven together with contemporary music and stagecraft.

Competition was particularly fierce in the awards for best musical awards, divided by theater size. Audience favorite "Maybe Happy Ending," a past winner in the under-400-seat category at the second Korea Musical Awards, returned in an expanded 550-seat edition and took the prize this year in the division for 400-plus seats with its 10th-anniversary production.

"Granny Poetry Club" won in the under-400-seat division. The musical led this year’s Korea Musical Awards nominations with eight and emerged as a critics’ darling, adding best director and best book to its best musical win.

In the individual performance categories, romantic drama "The Bridges of Madison County" proved to be an exhibition of acting performances. Veterans Park Eun-tae and Jo Jung-eun claimed the lead actor and lead actress awards, respectively, for their compelling portrayals in the hit musical that ran from May 1 to July 13 last year.

In the creative categories, which spotlight the artists behind the countless choices and revisions that shape a single moment on stage, CJ ENM's Yea Ju-yeol won the award for best producer.

In music, Lee Sun-young won best composition for "Laika," while Lee Sung-joon received best music direction or arrangement for "Man in Hanbok." Designer Seo Sook-jin received the stage arts award for "Man in Hanbok." Best choreography went to Dominique Kelley for "The Great Gatsby."

The 10th Korea Musical Awards ceremony was organized by The Korea Musical Association.