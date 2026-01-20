P1Harmony is preparing to return with a new album in March, according to a local media report Tuesday.

Agency FNC Entertainment confirmed the March comeback following the report.

The new release follows ten months after the group's eighth EP “Duh!” which entered the Billboard 200 at No. 23. In September, P1Harmony released its first English-language full album, “Ex,” which made the main albums chart at No. 9.

“Pretty Boy,” a B-side track from the eighth EP, was chosen as one of “The 40 Best K-Pop Songs of 2025” by The Hollywood Reporter.

The new album may be unveiled in time for the group’s Seoul concert, which will conclude its international tour. “P1ustage H: Most Wanted” began in Seoul in August last year and heads to Berlin, Paris, London, Gdansk, Poland, and Tokyo before the final Seoul show.