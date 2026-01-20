A street in Wonju, Gangwon Province, has been given an honorary name to celebrate Samyang Foods and its globally popular product, Buldak Bokkeum Myeon.

According to Wonju City on Tuesday, a 1,963-meter stretch of Usan-ro has been designated as “Samyangbuldak-ro.” The section covers areas numbered 1 through 264 of Usan-ro, where Samyang Foods operates a manufacturing facility.

The length of the street was chosen to reflect 1963, the year Samyang Ramen, the company’s first instant noodle product, was introduced.

As the designation is honorary, Usan-ro will remain the official legal name for administrative purposes, the city said.

“The honorary name was added in recognition of Samyang Foods’ long-standing contributions to the local economy and job creation in the city as a representative Wonju-based company,” a Wonju City official said.

Samyang Foods established its Wonju factory in 1989, and the facility serves as a major production base for ramyeon, snacks and sauce products. About 1,500 employees work across four Samyang Foods affiliates in the city.

Buldak Bokkeum Myeon, launched in 2012, is now leading the company’s global expansion, driven by its extremely spicy sauce. Amid a surge in exports, cumulative sales of the ramyeon rose from 5 billion units in 2023 to 8 billion units as of the first half of 2025.

The city official added that the honorary naming is expected to support deeper cooperation between Wonju and Samyang Foods in promoting local development.