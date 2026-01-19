By Korean Food Promotion Institute

Light, briny and gently spicy, Honghaptang is a classic Korean clear soup often enjoyed as a comforting sul-guk — a restorative dish traditionally eaten with or after drinks. Made with fresh mussels, radish and chili peppers, this soup highlights the natural sweetness of shellfish while remaining clean and refreshing. Simple in preparation yet deeply satisfying, it is best served hot and enjoyed with steamed rice or as part of a modest Korean meal.

Ingredients

500 gram mussels

6 cups water

2 green chili pepper

1 red chili pepper

1 teaspoon ginger juice

1 tablespoon rice wine

Salt as needed

Preparation

Brush the shells of mussels and wash in cold water then drain.

Wash the chili peppers and slice them diagonally. Remove the seeds.

Cooking

In a large saucepan, add 6 cups of water, ginger juice, rice wine and salt. Bring to a boil over high heat and add mussels.

When the mussel shells open, add the chili peppers and turn off the heat.

Tip

Instead of mussels, a clear soup can be boiled with short-necked clams, large clams, corbicula, small octopus, and webfoot octopus.

Serve 4.