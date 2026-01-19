Hybe says discussions are ongoing, with date and venue to be finalized soon

BTS is preparing to stage a large-scale comeback performance at Seoul’s symbolic Gwanghwamun Square in March, according to a local report on Monday.

It would mark the group’s first full-member appearance in more than three years following the completion of mandatory military service, ahead of its world tour “Arirang,” set to kick off in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, in April.

Hybe has identified Gwanghwamun Square as the primary candidate venue to present the group’s return in a culturally and historically significant setting. The company has applied for usage permits covering multiple heritage sites in central Seoul, including Gwanghwamun Square, Gyeongbokgung and Sungnyemun, and is coordinating with the Seoul Metropolitan Government, police authorities and the Cultural Heritage Administration.

Applications have been submitted to the Cultural Heritage Administration seeking approval for use and filming in areas surrounding Gyeongbokgung and Sungnyemun. The proposal is scheduled for review at a Cultural Heritage Committee meeting at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

In the application, the event is described as a “K-heritage and K-pop convergence performance,” with proposed locations including Gyeongbokgung, the Gwanghwamun area and its Woldae ceremonial platform, as well as Sungnyemun.

Permission has also been requested for the use of Gwanghwamun Square itself. While the final audience size has not been determined, the plan calls for selecting between 15,000 and 20,000 attendees through advance registration. The performance is being designed as a free public event.

March 20 — the date of BTS’ official comeback — is under consideration, along with the following weekend of March 21 and 22.

Hybe said discussions are ongoing and that official details will be announced once the venue and schedule are finalized.

Gwanghwamun Square is widely regarded as a space that reflects Korea’s modern civic identity, having hosted major public gatherings, demonstrations and national celebrations, including World Cup street cheering.

The location has already been linked to BTS’ return, as the group recently installed a comeback logo sculpture on the outdoor staircase of the nearby Sejong Center for the Performing Arts as part of its promotional rollout.